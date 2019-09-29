Image copyright Reuters Image example Dem sell di luxury cars for one golf club for di Swiss village of Cheserex, near Geneva

Switzerland dey do bonanza with one collection of supercars dem seize from di son of Equatorial Guinea.

Swiss authorities bin seize di cars as part of dia investigation of Teodorin Nguema Obiang.

Im be vice-president of im papa, Teodoro Obiang Nguema, wey don rule Equatorial Guinea for 40 years.

Na twenty-five of Mr Obiang motor dem dey auction for one golf club near Geneva.

Authorities expect say di cars, among dem Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Bentleys and Rolls Royces, fit fetch like $18.5m (£15m; 18.4m Swiss francs) in total.

Dem don describe one Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, wey worth reach $6.2m, and one Aston Martin One-77 Coupe, wey reach $1.7m, as "rare and remarkable".

"Cars like dis na di king of any collection, but to have dem togeda dey really extraordinary," Lynnie Farrant, press officer for di auctioneer Bonhams, tell BBC.

Image copyright Reuters Image example One Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, part of di collection of luxury cars wey belong to Teodorin Nguema Obiang

Image copyright Reuters Image example Swiss authorities seize di cars as part of investigation into Teodorin Nguema Obiang

Di cars, wey no get minimum reserve price, don attract interest from collectors across di world, especially Europe, Ms Farrant tok.

Dem go donate di money dem make from di sales give charity for Equatorial Guinea, wey be former Spanish colony wia poverty yapa.

Na 75 cars in total dem dey sell for di Swiss village of Cheserex, 30km (18 miles) from Geneva.

Who be Teodorin Nguema Obiang?

Pipo dey see Mr Obiang as pesin wey go take over from im papa, wey don be president since 1979.

Di 51 year old serve as adviser to im papa and minister for agriculture, before im get di vice-president appointment for 2012.

International media report don criticize Mr Obiang for im extravagant spending habits and playboy lifestyle.

Image copyright AFP Image example Mr Obiang dey share im flamboyant lifestyle ontop social media

For one 2004 article, the New York Times describe am as "a rap music entrepreneur and bon vivant, wey like Lamborghinis and long trips to Hollywood and Rio de Janeiro".

Swiss prosecutors bin dey investigate Mr Obiang for money laundering and misuse of public funds, but drop di case for February dis year.

For 2017, one French court sama am three-year suspended jail term for corruption.