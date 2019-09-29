Image copyright Getty Images

Lagos State Police Command say dem don burst one baby factory detention camp for Ikotun area of di state and rescue nineteen pregnant girls between di ages of 15 and 28.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana wey tok dis one inside statement say dem also save anoda four children for different parts of di state and don arrest two suspects wey get hand for di mata.

Police add say dem still dey find di ring leader of di group.

According to di police, dem deceive dis young girls come Lagos from Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Abia and Imo States with di promise say dem go find job give dem, but instead na to make dem get belle come sell dia children give pipo wey get interest. Police say di suspects dey sell di babies between di prices of 300,000 thousand naira and 500,000 depending on dia sex.

Di Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, don visit di place and order say make di State Criminal Investigation Department take over di case.

Di Command dey follow oda agencies and stakeholders work to make sure say di pregnant girls and di pikin dem dey settled and get proper place to stay.

Investigation still dey go on and dem go charge di suspects go court.