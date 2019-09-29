Image copyright Reuters Image example Since di beginning of last season, Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden na di only player wey don see more dan one straight red card ffor di Premier League

Leicester City continue dia impressive start to di season under Brendan Rodgers with 5-0 win over Newcastle United to keep dem for relegation zone.

Ricardo Pereira ogbonge low finish put Leicester on dia way before Issac Hayden terrible challenge on Dennis Praet wey reduce dem to 10 men just before half-time.

Leicester no waste time to take advantage of di extra man advantage as dem score three goals inside 10 second-half minutes.

Jamie Vardy beat Martin Dubravka for im near post to double di lead and, afta Paul Dummett deflect Praet cross into im own net to make am 3-0, im head in di fourth.

On day wey wey no sweet Newcastle for belle at all, Wilfred Ndidi do im own, score one late goal to make am five.

With dis one, Leicester don move back up to third for di table, afta dia fourth win in five league and cup games.

Rodgers side dey two points off from second place Manchester City and seven behind leaders Liverpool, who dey visit next Saturday.