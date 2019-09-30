Image copyright Getty Images Image example President of di Republic of Cameroona Paul Biya.

Di national dialogue wey Cameroon President Paul Biya announce, go open dis Monday inside Yaoundé.

See wetin you suppose sabi about di dialogue.

Dis Cameroon national dialogue aim na to setttle di crisis wey don tear English-speaking West apart.

But di chances of success for dis national dialogue dey low sake of di absence of di main separatist leaders.

Among di sixteen English-speaking separatist leaders wey get invite to di dialogue, prominent leaders of armed groups, such as Ebenezer Akwanga and Cho Ayaba, say dem no go to participate.

Wetin be di big deal Cameroon national dialogue?

National Dialogue na for find solution for Anglophone crisis weh e don chakara life for pipo for Northwest and Southwest regions start dis number 30 day for September and go end for number 5 day for October.

Over 400 delegates, discussions centre around eight key issues: national unity, bilingualism, how for build villages, bring back refugees… but form of state na 'forbidden topic'.

Anglophone crisis start for 2016 wen teachers and lawyers vex komot march for road for de way goment di run education and justice system for the two regions.

But goment answer wit force, take tough stand and na so de separatist ideas grow wild. De crisis weh e start laik joke laik play turn to fight between separatist fighters and goment forces.

About 2000, pipo don die, 500,000 run go oda areas for kontri, more dan 33,000 go Nigeria 600,000 pikin dem no di go school, deh don burn more dan two hundred villages and life no easy for kontri pipo for ground.

For end dis crisis, President Biya for number 10 day for November, three years afta, order Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute for organise national dialogue for find solution.

Prime Minister for inside two weeks gada pipo dia ideas how for finish de crisis, and de tins weh plenti pipo ask na form of state- federation, ceasefire, make goment stop de war, forgive and free separatist leaders and all Anglophones for prison for seka de crisis.

Some political parties decide say deh no go join dialogue, Cameroon Renaissance Movement CRM and Cameroon Peoples Party, CPP.

Goment invite armed groups and separatist leaders, say deh no go arrest dem, but separatist leaders give conditions weh fit push dem for kam for dialogue.

About 600,000 delegates don kam for national dialogue, but majority from Northwest and Southwest and dey di kam wit invitation.

Eight commissions-for tok national unity, living togeda, bilingualism, cultural variety, build villages, bring back for refugees, education and judicial system…All discussion go remain inside limit for constitution, na form of state no enta discussion topic.

Pope Francis pray for Cameroon, and say make de world pray so dat de dialogue go bring true and lasting peace. Authorities organise mass for minor Basilica for Mvolye-Yaoundé for pray for national dialogue.

Tori pipo no go di waka about any-how for conference centre, afta opening ceremony, deh go turn back for dia room, if deh wan interview, dialogue communication go find de pesin, deh go stay for dialogue room, strong security go bi.

Prime Minister visit go around for see if conference centre ready for national dialogue and say e satisfy for discussions before dialogue.

Dialogue di go on even as situation for de two regions di still worry as army and separatist fighters continue for abuse population, army attack for Bafut number 24 day for September, separatists di kidnap school pikin, and oda pipo and Islamic scholar disappear afta e tok e mind for TV.

Delegates di expect say make dialogue open road for peace for de two regions.