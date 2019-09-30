Image copyright UNESCO

Parents den Christians groups for Ghana dey push back against planned introduction of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) programme for primary school kids wey chop four years dey go.

Education officials for Ghana say de UNESCO programme go empower kids plus information on dema sexuality den reproductive health issues.

Director of Ghana Education Service, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa say de CSE go help 'nurture positive attitudes, open-mindedness, respect for self and odas, non-judgmental attitude, sense of responsibility concerning sexual dema sexual and reproductive health issues.'

But pressure groups for Ghana say UNESCO dey use this programme like say dem wan empower kids but what dem actually wan do be say dem go introduce children to gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender activism.

Moses Foh Amoaning, leader for pressure group, National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values explain:

"E be strategy, dem get plan, e no be open for you to see, e be undergee wey e dey come in chaw ways subliminal and dem come in all sorts of ways"

Parents den Christian groups also start dey question why dem wan introduce toddlers who no know sex to tins related to sex, dem describe am as 'demonic.'

Leadership of Ghana Teacher association say dem no consult dem on de programme but dem give strong indication say teachers go oppose de move.

De Comprehensive Sexuality Education programme go take effect after Ghana Education Service den partners finish broad based consultations plus stakeholders wey dey education inside.