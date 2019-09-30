Ugandan Investigative Reporter and Newscaster, Solomon Serwanjja don win di 2019 BBC World News Komlar Dumor Award.

Serwanjja na presenter for Uganda NBS TV, wia im dey host one of di stations top shows.

E don also produce award-winning reports, wey include one wey im join BBC African Eye to do of illegal sale of melecine,

Di award na to celebrate Komla Dumor, wey be presenter for BBC World News wey die suddenly for 2014 at di age of 41.

Serwanjja go be di fifth winner of di awards afta Waihiga Mwaura, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure and fellow Ugandan Nancy Kacungira.

As part of im prize, e go go London to spend three months for BBC, before e go back Africa to report tori dia.

Im na tori pesin wey pipo sabi on top im investigative tori dem wey centre around di interest of Uganda pipo.

Serwanjja tok say, "Di way Komla dey tell Africa tori na breath of fresh air as im see Africa as rising and bin want make di world see am like dat. I wan continue im legacy by say I no go only tell tori of Africa for dia bad times but also di kain success dem dey make."

Serwanjja impress di judges with im passion to tell African tori but also im bravery to comot tori wey dey of public interest.

Jamie Angus, wey be di director of BBC World Service Group, tok say "To find and back Africa leading talent for journalism, in honour of Komla, dey important to us.

"Tori wey Komla bin tell na tori wey impact audience for all ova di world, and e dey totori us for BBC say we don get Solomon, to fit get Komla commitment to tell African tori."