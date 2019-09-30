Image copyright Sahara Reporters

#Revolution Now, Omoyele Sowore plead not guilty to di charges of of treason, money laundering and insulting di president.

Na on Monday dem officially charge di former presidential candidate for Abuja High Court. Dis na di first time Oga Sowore dey appear for public since dem arrest for early August.

Oga Sowore enta court around 9:15 a.m. on Monday just before, di judge Ijeoma Ojukwu, enta di court room.

Tori be say di Publisher of Sahara Reportesr fit chop new charge for court on Monday.

Dem arrest Sowore on August 3 onto say im bin dey plan #RevolutionNow protest but goment arraign on September 20.

Im don dey di State Security Service, hand even though im meet di terms of im bail wey court give am for September 24.

Nigeria secret police - Department of State Service (DSS) carry am come court from dia dentition facility.

Many Nigerians and civic groups don condemn im detention even with di court order last week.