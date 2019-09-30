Image copyright Twitter Image example Diane na di 21st housemate to leave di show

Big Brother don evict Diane Yashim from di reality TV show.

Diane eviction come as surprise to di housemates as dem been no expect any oda eviction since dem don enta di last week of di show.

Veto power holder, Frodd, na im pick Diane name at random from inside one black bag as di next housemate to chop eviction.

As e be so Mike, Mercy, Seyi, Frodd and Omashola na dem be di five finalists for di 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija 'pepperdem' season.