Image copyright Facebook/ Tonye Emmanuel Isenah

Drama dey for di Bayelsa State House of Assembly for Southern Nigeria as one faction of di lawmakers dia say dem don impeach di speaker Tonye Isenah.

Radio Nigeria tori pesin Alambo Datonye tell BBC Pidgin say gunshots begin fly upandan for di assembly complex after di Speaker Isenah don comot, di Deputy Speaker, Abraham Ingobere call for anoda sitting and Bernard Kenebai, di member wey dey represent Sagbama Constituency two move motion to impeach di speaker with support from voice vote by 16 members wey dey present.

Den member wey dey represent Yenegoa constituency one Oforji Oboku come move motion to elect Monday Obolo wey dey represent Southern Ijaw constituency two.

Dis wan dey come afta tori bin full ground on Monday morning say di speaker go step down from di position, but dat one no happun as Isenah tell BBC Pidgin say im no resign.

Isenah tell BBC Pidgin say im na di duly elected member of di house and nobody get right to tell am to resign position wey pipo vote am into.

"I never resign. Di expectation na say I suppose come plenary dis morning to resign. I be elected member and dat na arm of goment, distinct arm of goment wey suppose dey respected. I never commit any crime so I no see any reason why I go resign."

" I preside over di house and adjourn di house sine die and e stand adjourned. Na only me wey get di right to reconvene di house again but information wey dey reach me be say some members go smuggle anoda mace and dem dey seat. Dem dey seat wen I don adjourn di house and no body fit reconvene again so dat one na illegality."

Image copyright Prosper Dekumo Image example Tori be say one faction of Bayelsa house of assembly elect Monday Obolo as speaker.

Meanwhile Monday Obolo wey dem elect to replace Isenah don tell tori pipo say "wetin don play out na democracy in action."

E never clear wetin cause dis gbege but tori be say pressure from some party chieftains for di Peoples Democratic Party PDP dey Press Isenah to step down as Speaker, as Sen. Douye Diri wey be di governorship Candidate for di Party come from Kolokuma/Opokuma local goment and Isenah too also come from di same local goment area too.