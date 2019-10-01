Image copyright Getty Images

Ghanaians go start dey pay more for electricity, water den calls from (today) Tuesday October 1, 2019 after approved increases on these products den services take effect.

Mobile phone users for Ghana go begin pay more after dem Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta announce 9% increase in communication service tax dis July.

Ofori-Atta explain say de increase in communication service tax go help develop systems wey dem go take identify den combat cybercrime, protect ICT users, fight money laundering den tins.

Meanwhile, de Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) also announce say starting Tuesday, electricity tariffs go go up by 5.94 %, while water go increase by 2.22 per cent, both adjustments dey cover October to December.

Executive Secretary of the PURC, Mami Dufie Ofori, talk for statement inside say de increases dey in line plus dema Automatic Adjustment Formula.

Tins like Ghana-US dollar exchange rate, inflation, price of Crude Oil, Natural Gas den cost of power generation dey affect.