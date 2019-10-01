Sudan don launch dia first ever women football league

Image copyright AFP Image example Sudanese Women Football League

History happun for Sudan when di women football league for di first time for dia life play dia first match for Khartoum Stadium.

Na so pipo wey come watch di match begin dey shout 'civilian rule, civilian rule.'

To say women go fit play football for di kontri na wetin dem no fit imagine wen di former President Omar al-Bashir dey rule, as di kontri come begin dey practice strict version of Islamic law for 1983 under im goment.

Di former leader, Bashir 30 year rule end for April afta plenty months of protests by di kontri pipo. Now di kontri dey under di goment of some civilian and military leaders.

Image copyright AFP Image example Sudan women football league soccer match for Khartoum Stadium

Mervat Hussein, di Head of Women's Football for Sudanese association wen she attend di historic match tell BBC say na real opportunity as many players don dey wait for dis moment.

She tok say di atmosphere dey amazing as plenty pipo wey include di new Minister for Sport, Wala Essam turn up for di Khartoum stadium to watch di match and dem dey proud to see women dey play football for Sudan.

Mervat add say make women dey encouraged and empowered to play football.