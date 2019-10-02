Woman jump fence to follow lion dance for zoo

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Anoda lion siddon for di same zoo wey di incident happun

Di management of di Bronx Zoo, for New York don condemn one woman wey scale fence to go face lion.

Di Bronx Zoo frown face ontop di mata say she fit don wunjure or die for di incident.

For di video wey don dey trend for social media, di woman dey dance and wave for front of di African lion, then later in front of giraffe and peacock.

Di woman, wey dey use di name 'Queen Empress Myah Laree Israelite' ontop Instagram, post some videos ontop her page and in one of dem she tanda for front of di zoo entrance to announce say dat day na her birthday and she wan do sometin with mother nature'.

Madam Israelite also dey smoke something inside di video.

Tok-tok pesin for do zoo say "dis action na serious violation and unlawful waka wey fit don cause serious injury or death."