Image copyright Buhari Image example Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo na im contest togeda for 2015 and 2019 during dia first and second term.

Nigeria President office don clear throat come out to tell kontri pipo say notin go make President Muhammadu Buhari eye third term.

Di Presidency tok na reply to all dis one wey according to dem, na afta support groups, waka enta street begin do demonstration to ask Presido Buhari to contest election for a third term.

Di Nigeria law book (constitution) no create room for di President to seat for office more than two times of four years each.

'E no get any time or condition wey go make President Buhari to try to change di Constitution as e concern di two-term term limit on holding office as President.' Na wetin Garba Shehu, di Senior Special Assistant to di President write give tori pipo on Tuesday night.

Di Nigeria leader win election for 2015 wen e serve im first four years as President inside Nigeria democracy wey return since May 29, 1999. Di 76 year old also win di February 2019 Nigeria general election wey go allow serve for anoda four years until 2023.

'President Buhari intend to serve im full second elected term inside office, wey go end 2023 - and then anoda general election go hold wey im no go be candidate.' Oga Shehu add for statement.

No small chance dey say dis go change, e tok.

Wen Buhari bin contest im election for 2015 e bin tell tori pipo say im go only do one term and den go rest, but dat one change for 2018 wen di president declare to run for a second term.

Di last time wen Nigeria lawmakers bit try to change di kontri law book to allow di president to contest third na for 2007 wen former President Olusegun Obasanjo bin dey round off im second term but di plan fail.

Buhari bin don rule Nigeria before 2015, as military ruler between 1983 and 1985 as army General.