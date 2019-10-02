Image copyright Naira Marley Image example Naira Marley don release plenti contoversial songs dis year

"We no put Naira Marley song for di nominees list because we no dey put music wey dey morally questionable."

Dis na wetin Ayo Animashaun, di owner of HipTV wey dey organize di Headies award tell BBC Pidgin tori pesin, Faith Oshoko on Wednesday.

Di nominee list for di di Headies Awards bin land on Tuesday October 1, 2019 and na so pipo discover and begin question why Naira Marley no dey even though e don dey drop hits back-to-back like 'Am I a Yahoo boy?, Soapy, and Puta.'

Di music artist already get case for court wit Nigeria corruption police - Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) earlier in di year on top accuse of yahoo-yahoo waka and say im song 'Am I a Yahoo boy?' dey promote yahoo-yahoo.

Social media users dey react ontop to.

Di Headies na one of Nigeria most popular awards on top say im get both voting and non-voting categories.

Burna Boy lead di list of nominations with ten nominations wey be di first time e don happun for di history of di awards.

Di Headies go hold on 19 October for Lagos, Nigeria.

Oga Animashaun tok say, "Di Headies get moral code wey mean say, any song wey get lyrics wey good to to tok for public or dey celebrate drugs or cybercrime no dey, dey nominated for di awards. No be di singer, oh na di song wey no dey dey nominated."

Im add say, "for categories like Next Rated, na di list of songs dey make artiste to dey nominated, so if di songs no fit moral code, di artiste no go dey nominated."

How di Headies dey pick dia nominees

Oga Animashaun tok say di first tin wey dey happun for dem to pick nominees na to establish di year under review (for dis year na January 2018- June 2019), first of all di entries go enta. E say, "first of all, we go call for entries wey mean say artistes and record label owners go submit entries. After, we go collate am according to how dem fit for di different categories based on di criteria for nomination.

"Afta dat, wey go screen di music and e fit to plenty at times reach like twenty or more for one particular category, so we go screen."

E explain say di screening team dey get DJs, music industry practitioners, tori pipo and odas wey dey di entertainment industry.

Di nominations list for di 2019 Headies Awards

Best Recording of di Year

·Adekunle Gold - Ire

·Heal D World - Patoranking

·Olanrewaju - Brymo

·UyoMeyo - Teni

·Ye - Burna Boy

Best Pop Single

·'Ye' - Burna Boy

·'Wetin We Gain' - Victor AD

·'Fake Love' -Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

·'Case' - Teni

·'Jealous' -Fireboy DML

·'Baby' - Joeboy

Producer of di Year

·Phantom - 'Ye' by Burna Boy

·Ozedikus - 'Dumebi' by Rema

·Spellz - 'Askamaya' by Teni

·Killertunes - 'Fake Love' by Starboy ft Duncan Mighty and Wizkid

·Kel-P Vibes - 'Killing Dem' by Burna Boy ft Zlatan

Best Rap Album

·'Moral Instruction' - Falz

·'Crown' - AQ and Loose Kaynon

·'A Study On Self Worth: YxngDxnzl' - M.I Abaga

·'Clone Wars, Vol. IV (These Buhari Times)' - Show Dem Camp

Best R&B/Pop Album

·'rare.' - Odunsi(The Engine)

·'Outside' - Burna Boy

·'No Bad Songz' - Kizz Daniel

·'Mayor of Lagos' - Mayorkun

·'About 30' - Adekunle Gold

Best Music Video

'Dangote'(BurnaBoy) - Clarence Peters

'Available'(Patoranking) - Clarence Peters

'Ire'(Adekunle Gold) - Aje Films

'Talk' (Falz) - Prodigeezy

'Jaiye'(Ladipoe) - 88 Factor

Best R&B Single

'Tipsy' - Odunsi ft. RAYE

'Serenade' - Funbi

'UyoMeyo' - Teni

'Wishes and Butterflies' - Wurld

'Gimme Love' - Seyi Shay ft. Runtown

Best Collabo

'Like' - Reekado Banks Ft. Tiwa Savage, Fiokee

'One Ticket' Kiss Daniel ft. Davido

'Fake Love' - Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

'Killin' Dem - Burna Boy Ft. Zlatan

'Amaka' - 2baba Ft. Peruzzi

Best Rap Single

'Talk' - Falz

'We Don't Do That Over Here' - Hotyce

'40ft Container' - Illbliss ft. Olamide

'Sacrifice' - Payper Corleone Ft. Alpha Ojini

'Gang Gang' - AQ and Loose Kaynon

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Tay Iwar - 'Utero'

Johnny Drille - 'Finding Efe'

Nonso Bassey - '411'

Funbi - 'Serenade'

Wurld - 'Wishes & Butterfly'

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

GoodGirl LA - 'Bless me'

Waje - 'Udue'

Teni - 'UyoMeyo'

Tems - 'Mr Rebel'

Falana - 'Repeat'

Next Rated

Rema

Joeboy

Fireboy DML

Victor AD

Lyta

Zlatan

Hip Hop World Revolution

Odunsi

Mayorkun

Wurld

Humblesmith

Lyricist on di Roll

YCEE - 'Balance'

Boogey - 'Implode'

Paybac - 'Implode'

Ghost-'Crown'

Tec-'Crown'

AQ -'Crown'

Best Street-Hope Artiste

Erigga - 'Motivation'

ChinkoEkun - 'Able God'

Zlatan - 'Leg Work'

Barry Jhay -'Aiye'

Lyta-'Time'

Best 'Alternative' Song

'Cash' - Lady Donli

'Mr Rebel' - Tems

'Finding Efe'- Johnny Drille

'Heya'-Brymo

'Ire' - Adekunle Gold

Album of di Year

·'About 30' - Adekunle Gold

·'Outside' - Burna Boy

·'Moral Instruction'-Falz

·'No Bad Songz' - Kizz Daniel

Artiste of di Year

·Burna Boy

·Wizkid

·Davido

·Tiwa Savage

·Falz

Song of di Year

·'Ye' - Burna Boy

·'Dumebi' - Rema

·'Wetin We Gain' - Victor AD

·'Fake Love' - Starboy ft Duncan Mighty, Wizkid

·'Case' - Teni

·'Leg work'- Zlatan

·'Baby' - Joeboy

· 'Jealous' - Fireboy DML

African Artiste Recognition

·Master KG - Skeleton Moves(SOUTH AFRICA)

·Afro B - Drogba (Joanna)(IVORY COAST)

·Sauti Sol - Melanin (KENYA)

·King Promise - CCTV (GHANA)

·DJ Maphoriza - iWalk Ye Phara (SOUTH AFRICA)

Headies' Viewer's Choice

·Mr Eazi

·Burna Boy

·Teni

·Fireboy DML

·Rema

·Joe Boy

·Wizkid

·Davido

Best Performer

·Falz

·Tiwa Savage

·Brymo

·Yemi Alade

·Adekunle Gold

Rookie of di Year

·Crayon

·Buju

·Barry Jhay

·Oxlade