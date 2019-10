Image copyright Mahamadu Bawumia/Facebbook

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Alhaji Bawumia say goment employ 350,000 youth for de public sector inside in two years of dema leadership.

Goment give clearance make dem recruit nurses, teachers, personnel for Forestry Commission den tins.

According to Dr Bawumia, "we implement Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) which employ 100,000 graduates who for dey house by now"

"Recruitment den financial clearances for de security services, nurses, teachers, Forestry, NABCo den tins show say in de last two years alone, we employ 350,000 pipo in de public sector" he add.

Goment say dis be major step in building de job skills of wana graduates so say de workforce fit absorb dem.

De Vice President make dis revelation as dem dey launch de Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Job Centre at for Accra on Wednesday.

Jobs be one of de major campaign messages wey de New Patriotic Party take do campaign during de 2016 elections.

So more people get interest in de number of jobs wey government create.

Early dis year, Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie reveal say govment create 745,000 thousand unofficial jobs under for de agric sector under de Planting for Foods and Jobs.

Combination of agric sector jobs den public sector jobs dey mean say govment create over one million jobs within de first three years of leadership.

Unemployment remains one key issue inside Ghana, most of de time figures no even dey available to crosscheck.