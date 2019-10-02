Image copyright Getty Images Image example Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit di Auwal Mosque during dia tour to South Africa on September 24, 2019

Di wife of Britain Prince Harry - di Duchess of Sussex don begin legal action against one newspaper (Mail on Sunday) on top di claim say dem no follow di law wen dem publish one of her private letters.

For one statement, di Duke of Sussex say im and Meghan dey force to take action against all dis lie-lie tori against im wife.

Prince Harry tok say "I lost my mama and now I dey watch my wife dey fall victim to di same powerful forces."

Prince Harry dey accuse di Mail on Sunday newspaper say dem select and edit wetin dey di letter -wey Meghan bin write to her papa.

Di UK Daily Mail newspaper tok-tok pesin say dem stand on dia ground for di story wey dem publish and and dem go defend di case wella.

"We categorically deny say we edit di Duchess letter in any way wey change di meaning."

Law firm Schillings, wey dey represent di Duchess, accuse di newspaper say dem dey campaign false, insulting stories.

Di firm don file claim for High Court against di paper and dia parent company on top accuse of misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018.

For one long statement inside di Duke and Duchess of Sussex official website, Prince Harry say di "painful" result of di way wey tori pipo dey chook mouth for dia private life don make two of dem take action.

Image copyright EPA Image example During dia tour through Africa, Di couple introduce baby son Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Prince Harry tok say im "deepest fear be say history wan repeat itself"- im dey refer to wetin happun to im mama, Diana, Princess of Wales

"I don see wetin happun wen dem turn someone I love to goods wey dem dey sell for market, to di point say pipo no come dey see or treat di pesin as real pesin."

Dis no be di first time di royals dey take legal action against tori organization.

For 2017, French court rule say make dem pay di Duke and Duchess of Cambridge £92,000 (100,000 euros) in damages afta French magazine, Closer print topless pictures of di duchess for 2012.

Di court say di foto na invasion of di couple privacy.

Na di couple dey privately fund dis new legal proceedings and any money wey come out from dia, dem go donate am give anti-bullying charity.

Prince Harry say im and Meghan believe in "media freedom and objective, truthful reporting" as a "cornerstone of democracy".

But say im and im wife don become "one of di latest victims of British tori pipo (tabloid press) wey dey wage campaigns against pesin without thinking about di effect.

Image copyright EPA

Prince Harry say "positive" coverage of dia recent tour to Africa don expose di "double standards" of "dis particular tori pipo wey dey write bad about her almost everi day for di past nine months".

"Dem don dey able to create lie afta lie to mock her simply because she no dey come out wen she dey maternity leave," Harry tok.

"She be di same woman wey she be a year ago on our wedding day, just as she be di same woman you see for dis Africa tour."

Di Duke say im don too keep quiet to all di private suffering wey Meghan dey pass through.

"To stand back and do notin go dey opposite to everitin we believe in," di Prince tok.

E accuse di paper say dem dey mislead dia readers wen dem publish di private letter, as dem use style comot paragraphs, sentences and specific words "to cover di lies dem don dey spread over a year".

"Put simply, dis na bullying, wey dey injure and silence pipo. We all know say dis no dey acceptable, at any level,."

"We no go gree and no go believe in a world where no accountability dey."