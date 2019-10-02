Court room full dey pour for di Kano Governorship election petition tribunal where Justice Halima Shamaki go give ruling dis morning on top di March 2019 govnorship vote inside di North-West state.

Na politicians full evriwia, even occupy where journalists suppose sidon according to BBC Pidgin tori pesin wey dey ground.

Nigeria main opposition Peoples Democratice Party - PDP candidate, Abba Yusuf dey challenge di victory of di ruling All Progressives Congress - APC Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje.

We eye still dey di tori dem wey just land from di Tribunal and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.

Image example Some party supporters dey ginger ahead of di judgement

Large number of pipo stay around Bompai around about close to di venue of di judgement waiting to hear ruling.

On March 24, 2019 afta Nigeria election office - Inec- bin declare di March 9 election inconclusive come organize anoda one - di election Returning officer for Kano state Bello Shehu, wey announce di result say Ganduje, wey be di current govnor of di state, score a total of 1,033,695 votes to defeat im closest rival, opposition People's Democratic Party candidate Abba Kabir Yusuf wey get 1,024,713 votes.

But before Nigeria election office declare Ganduje winner, some of di party agents bin provoke say wuru-wuru full inside di election.

Na from there na im PDP carri di mata go tribunal.