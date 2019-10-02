Image example Students wey bin sick wey want return to class after treatment

Parents for Queens College Lagos south west Nigeria don tell BBC say true-true disease outbreak happun for di school and e affect plenti pikins.Oga Damian say im child na victim of di disease outbreak but e don well now."Dem call me to come carri my pikin, as I reach di school I see plenti students wey dem clear to go home sake of di outbreak. Dem treat my pikin for malaria and infection" na so Mr Damian tok.E say "now my pikin don dey ok to go back to school but dem no gree sake of say she neva finish her drugs".

Tori comot for local media on Tuesday say disease outbreak happun for di school and dem don send plenti pikin home wey dey affected.Oda parents confam say dia pikin dem too catch sickness while some say di tori no true.

However, goment for Lagos state say dem don begin torchlight wetin happun for di school and dem don confam say about 89 students bin access treatment for di school sick bay sake of respiratory tract infection.

Our tori pesin also take eye sight some health officials from di Ministry of health wey dey do school to carry out some investigations.

But dis no be first time dis kain tin dey happun for di school. For 2017, local tori pipo Punch report say three students die from water-borne infections.When BBC Pidgin visit di school on Wednesday, authorities no gree make tori pipo enta inside di school and dem refuse to comment on di mata, but some students wey don recover from different sickness and wan resume school bin dey outside di gate.

Image example Lagos state ministry of health dey di school to investigate

Some parents wey no gree make we show dia face say dem no happy how dia children dey suffer for di school.Some students also tell BBC say di school dey overcrowded, dia toilets and bathrooms no good and plenti stagnant water full ground wia mosquitoes dey live."Wen we dey bath, water wey park for ground go dey splash your body sake of say e no dey flow out well, di WC no get water inside so we dey go fetch water to flush toilet" na so one student tell our tori pesin.