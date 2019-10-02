Image example Cameroon Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute for di national dialogue

As Cameroon dialogue enta number three day now, cracks di show as some opposition party leaders walk out.

Delegates vex for pipo weh prime minister chose for head commissions, how na ruling party mimbas flop for de list, why deh no wan discuss federalism.

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute open de dialogue weh e bring togeda about six hundred pipo for discuss how for solve Anglophone crisis weh e don chakara all tin for de two regions.

But as de dialogue start, cracks di show for how tins di waka from weti de pipo weh deh di take part for de big meeting di tok.

For now, Alliance for progressive Forces, AFP party for Alice Sadio and Akere Muna pack dia tins go back for house. De say de dialogue na scam. Jean Jacques Ekindi weh e clack door say PM convince e for kam back.

Akere Muna, (NOW movement) for letter weh e explain why e komot for de dialogue table, say na some drama weh deh di act am. E say deh avoid form of state and how for free political prisoners and e decide for leave.

Complain from some delegates too na say na ruling party take over list of pipo weh deh dey for de commissions, most of dem from CPDM. Dis wan don make kontri pipo for check say na for helep goment for push dia own agenda. Delegates vex as prime minister decide for name pipo for head commissions.

Some opposition political leaders, and rights groups weh deh di take part for dialogue say if deh no fit discuss form of state den need no dey for dialogue. Deh get hot debate for decentralisation commission and some pipo laik Agbor Balla pressure for leave de commission.

No separatist leader show up for dis dialogue as deh say make deh free dia leaders, make de meeting hold for neutral place make some pipo for check say de dialogue na only one side for goment.

Image example Pipo dey for di venue of di dialogue

Though goment claim say mimbas for separatist fighters tok for Yaoundé meeting and today some oda pipo weh goment claim say five ex fighters surrenda appear for dialogue. Deh say make deh free prisoners and build villages.

Even wit de dialogue weh e di go on, kontri pipo for de two regions celebrate dia independence laik say notin di happen.

Villages laik Kumbo, Jakiri, Boyo, Labialem kontri pipo put up dia flag, march di sing dia for celebrate October 1.

October 1, 1961, na de day weh colonial master ask Southern Cameroons for get dia independence if deh join Nigeria or La Republic weh e bin don get e independence for 1960.