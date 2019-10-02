Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mathew Knowles with im dota Beyonce for 2007

Mathew Knowles, di papa of American pop singers Beyonce and Solange Knowles, tok say im get breast cancer.

Knowles tok say im doctor confam am early dis year say im get breast cancer.

Di 67-year-old tok for Good Morning America say im dey do well afta surgery wey im do for july.

Knowles tok say im go meet im doctor for mammogram afta im dey see blood for im cloth and im bed cloth.

Im tok say e bin dey ask why di tin happun to am wen e hear say e get di sickness.

"Of everytin wey I fit get, why I go get dis kain tin?" E tok give GMA tori pesin Michael Strahan.

Male breast cancer no dey common and e dey happun for men wey don pass 60.

Knowles say di way im dey look di world don dey different as im go dey "very much aware and conscious" for di rest of im life.

"Tins wey mata to me before no mata to me again," E tok for interview for ABC network on Wednesday.

Knowles, wey bi former Xerox salesman, become popular wen im put Destiny's Child togeda, di band wey torch light im eldest pikin Beyonce to become star. E also manage her solo career till 2011.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Beyonce papa manage her solo career till 2011

E divorce Beyonce and Solange mama Tina for 2011 come born two more pikin with im second wife Gena afta that.

"Di first call wey I make nah to my wife, Tina and my pikin dem," Na so he tell GMA tori pipo "My wife, Gena, don already know.

"I wan continue to dey make pipo dey aware make dem for detect am early weda you be man or woman"

"I need make men speak out if dem don get breast cancer," he tok. "I need make dem allow pipo to know say dem get di disease, so we fit correct di numbers and make we for do research"

"Men wan hide am, because di tin dey embarrass dem - and reason no dey for dem to be like dat." Im tok.