South African Presido Cyril Ramaphosa don tok say South Africa no go ever forget how Nigeria help dem during dia Apartheid rule.

Ramaphosa tok dis one for press conference with Nigerian Presido Muhammadu Buhari afta dia meeting on top xenophobic attacks.

Di South African leader tok say, "we also wan use dis opportunity tok say South Africa and our goment regret di violence wey happun for parts of our kontri some weeks ago, wey dey directed at some foreigners, some of dem wey come come from your kontri."

E add say im kontri go make sure say dia pipo abide by law book tok even though im tok say na di situation for di kontri fit don make some of dis things happun.

"We go like assure you say South Africa dey committed to di ideals of African unity and solidarity, to respect oa pipo human rights and to ensure say South Africa dey do wetin dey law book."

"While we dey address di economic and social conditions wey don mke some our pipo dey vex, we dey firmly condemn all kind of intolerance and no go look two times before we act against acts of violence."

Afta di meeting with oga Ramaphosa, Presido Buhari dey expected to meet with Nigerians for South Africa to discuss di violence dem don experience.

Dis Xenophobic attacks don spoil di relationship between di two kontris. But South Africa International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor tok on Wednesday wen she host Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama for bi-lateral talks, say dis recent neva harm di relations between South Africa and Nigeria.

Na since 1994 na im South Africa and Nigeria dey padi padi for political, economic and social mata, afta South Africa do im first democratic elections.

Recently, Nigeria through di oga of Air Peace Allen Onyema helep over 300 of im kontri pipo wey dey run from xenophobic attacks from South Africa come back dia kontri.

Dis attack bin make Nigerians para say make goment close all di South African business wey dey di kontri.

For state house press release, President Buhari tok say some of di mata wey dey to discuss nah how Nigerians wey dey di kontri go dey live for dia with no katakata.

Buhari add say im go hold town hall meeting with dem to tok wetin dem dey face and how goment fit protect dia lives and property.

According to statement from di South Africa president, part of wetin dey bring dis state visit nah for di two kontris to torch light trade and investment mata wey dey between dem.

"South African companies wey dey Nigeria get ogbonge business for different sectors like telecommunications, banking, retail, hospitality, mining, tourism, agriculture and construction and tourism". Na so Presido Ramaphosa tok.

Dis state visit no be only to provide opportunity for di two presidents to tight di political, economic, social and cultural relations wey dey between dem kontris, na to also create space to tok on mata wey concern mutual interest of di continent and global governance.

At di end of di meeting di two leaders go sign agreement wey dey protect dem interest for di kontris