Image copyright STRINGER

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) don give Nigerian goment two weeks to implement di new minimum wage of thirty thousand naira (N30,000) or dem go strike.

For di statement wey NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, and TUC president, Quadri Olaleye plus odas sign, labour dey accuse federal goment say dem dey deliberately delay to follow di payment of di new wage structure to all workers upon say di Union dey patient wit goment.

Labour say di pipo wey dey help goment do tok-tok on top di mata no try at all, as e be say na dem drag dis mata like okra.

Dem say Nigerian workers don exercise plenti patience on top dis mata and dem no go accept wetin goment wan offer.

"We no go accept wetin Nigeria goment wan offer Nigerian workers. We see wetin goment dey tok as something wey show say dem no care about di suffering of workers and goment wan use wayo way, dem wan use left hand collect wetin dem offer wit right hand.

"Di leadership of organised labour inside Nigeria wan state say di leadership of labour no go fit guarantee industrial peace and harmony inside di kontri if goment no give us our demands before di close of work on Wednesday, October 16, 2019."

Last week, di Federal Government of Nigeria say dem wan form new committee to use fresh eye torchlight di implementation of di new national minimum wage of N30,000, local tori pipo dey report.

Di Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, na im tok dis one on Thursday for Abuja, when some Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leaders visit am on di mata.

"Di president don form new committee or council wey im call 'Presidential Committee On Salaries and Allowances," di minister tok.

Ngige explain say e dey important for workers wey dey dey collect salary wey pass N30,000 and wey dey on grade level 11 to 17 to dey patient.

Although di minister say how to do di adjustment of di minimum wage go soon get head.

For August, tori bin comot say Kaduna state goment say dem go pay N30,000 minimum wage to dia own workers, and some pipo go on social media to confam say true true, dem see di upgrade for dia September salary.

Oda goment officials wey dey di meeting na Festus Keyamo, wey presido Buhari move from Niger Delta ministry, and di NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, among odas.