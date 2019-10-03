How Nigerians react to goment tok to bring back toll gates

Image copyright Twitter-LCC Image example Toll collector for Lekki toll gate.

Di federal goment plan to reintroduce toll gate for every federal highway for Nigeria don dey almost ready.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on Wednesday tell tori pipo dis wan afta di federal executive council meeting wey President Muhammadu Buhari head for di presidential villa for Abuja.

According to Fashola, notig dey prevent goment to get toll gate for all di federal roads wey dey di kontri.

"E no get reason why we no fit toll. E get goment policy wey bin comot am before, but e no dey for law say make we no toll for Nigeria. We go return di toll plazas. We don conclude di designs of wetin e go look like, di material to build am and wetin we go consider before we start am." Na so Fashola tok.

Nigerians no waste time to go ontop social media to react to di tori.

Na for 2003 former Nigeria President, Olusegun Obasanjo bin order make dem comot toll gates. Im say make dem use fuel moni dey maintain federal roads.

E never clear wen di toll go start but Fashola say wetin remain to re open dem for di kontri na to know how di bank end go be.