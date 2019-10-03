Police for Kaduna, north west Nigeria don confam say dem don kidnap six female students from Engravers College.

According to di police, di men wey carry gun enta di boarding school wey dey remote area near Kakau Daji village for Chikun local goment area for early mor-mor on Wednesday also gbab two staff from di school.

Police say dem don mobilise di Anti-kidnapping, SARS, and police go di area for possible rescue of di victims and also to arrest di pipo wey carry out di mission.

Di command also use di opportunity to call on private school proprietors for di state to work with police to report anything or suspicious pesin around dia schools to prevent future incidents.