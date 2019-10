Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO

President Biya don free 333 Anglophone prisoners as e tell military court for stop dia cases.

Dis decision komot for taim weh national dialogue enta number four day.

No be de first taim president Biya di forgive prisoners.

Na minister of state, secretary of general for presidency komot press release for announce President Biya e decision for free de pipo, weh military court bin di judge dem for crime weh deh get connection wit Anglophone crisis.

Minister delegate for presidency in-charge of defence go implement de decision. For now e no bi clear who go bi and who no go bi part of de 333 prisoners.

But de craiy before dialogue from political leaders and rights groups bin bi na say make de free separatist leaders Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and oda Anglophones weh deh lock for seka de crisis.

President Biya for e number 10 day for September tok weh e announce national dialogue, say constitution give e right for free prisoners.

Anglophone crisis start for 2016 wen lawyers and teacher vex for de way goment di treat education and justice system. Den tins komot for fry pan enta fire as separatists and goment forces start fight.

De crisis don make about 500,000 pipo run go oda areas for kontri, 33, 000 for Nigeria and situation for ground wowo.