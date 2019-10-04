Image copyright Getty Images

Tanzania president John Magufuli don praise senior gofment official wey flog some group of students on top accuse say dem set dia dormitory on fire.

Dis na afta one video comot wey show di kontri regional commissioner dey flog di students wey dem say burn hostels, only for di Tanzania local goment minister to condemn am.

Now, di kontri president don comot to support di regional commissioner.

Tori be say oga Magufuli call Albert Chalamila for phone to tell am say im do good job say e "for don flog di students more."

Di president also call for change for di kontri law so as to make am possible for all teachers to flog students instead of just di head teacher.

Wetin Tanzania law tok on flogging?

Di law for Tanzania say na only head teachers fit flog students, or if im no fit, im go appoint teacher wey im head level to do di flogging for am.

Na maximum of four strokes student fit chop with "cane wey fit bend", according to di law and na only for major offence, although e no dey clear wetin major offence be.

And dat na anoda thing wey oga Magufuli want make dem change. Magufuli believe say di kain offence wey fit cause student to chop cane, no need to dey serious.

But no be everybody dey in support of wetin di president want.

Image copyright Clouds Digital Image example Magufuli say di flogging di students chop suppose pass

No be evribodi support flogging

One 2017 Human Rights Watch tori bin conclude say wetin teachers dey do wen dey beat pikin for Tanzania, na abuse and e no suppose ea happun.

HRW say female students tell dem say di shame wey dem dey suffer for di hand of teachers no be small. Some say female teachers go nack dem stick for breasts and even wen dem dey on dia period teachers go still say make dem bend dia bum bum for flogging, wey fit make dia sanitary pad begin leak blood.

But one case wey make supporters of no-flogging - most of dem parents - get ginger to carry dia mata for head na di 2018 case of di teacher wey beat im student to death for Bukoba, north-west of Tanzania. Di case draw nationwide condemnation of how teachers dey ova flog.

Di 13-year-old boy, Sperius Eradius, die few days after di beating wey im chop. Im offence? Dem bin accuse Sperius say im tiff anoda teacher bag.

One year later, court sentence di 51-year-old teacher wey dey responsible, Respicius Mtazangira, to death by hanging.

For most African kontris, flogging na di main way wey authorities for schools take dey punish students wey offend.

Na only South Africa don ban am patapata.