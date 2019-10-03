Image copyright Palace of Ogbomosho Image example Alagba die afta small sickness

One tortoise wey dem claim to be '344 years old' don die.

Di tortoise wey dem popularly dey call Alagba for di palace of Soun of Ogbomosho, di ancient city of Oyo state, south-west Nigeria die around 11:30 on Thursday morning, according to di Palace Private Secretary, Toyin Ajamu.

Ajamu tell BBC say Alagba die afta few days of sickness for di palace, wia she bin dey live till im last day.

Ajamu tok say di town under di leadership of di Traditional Ruler, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi plan to keep di body of di tortoise for tourism and historical records.

Di tortoise dey popular in and outside di town and bin dey attract tourists from far and wide everyday.

According to tori, although di present King meet di tortoise palace, im ancestors before am na im find am for road.