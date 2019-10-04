Image copyright Twitter/@heisrema Image example E don release 12 songs dis year

Rema don land for we eardrums wit four new songs for EP wey im name "Bad Commando" barely one year wey e blow.

Tori be say di four song Extended Play bin launch wit listening party wey happun on Thursday October 3 inside Lagos, South West Nigeria.

Dis dey come afta im second EP wey im call, Rema Freestyle EP wey bin get all im freestyle wey e bin dey do for social media wey carry am go limelight.

Oga Rema, wey im real name na Divine Ikubor, bin blow from im first Ep wey im call Rema, and one song from dia, "Iron Man" for US former presido Barack Obama playlist.

Many pipo don dey feel di gbedu wey dem say resemble Wizkid sound

But no be everybodi dey feel dis new music.

Wetin be di songs?

Bad Commando: Dis "bad guy" gbedu paint picture of guy wey don hustle and succeed sotay e come dey lead for streets, but di lines, "many years ago, I don dey hustle on di low" and "she want buy me Bentley" don dey make pipo hala for social media.

Lady: Dis go be di longest song for di EP. For di song, e tok about how one woman dey tortori am for bodi and e be like e fit be club banger. Lines wey dey tortori pipo na "Amaka bodi sweet pass hot eba" and "Di moment I see you na Up Nepa!"

Rewind: Lowkey, dis one na afro-beat conscious music wey miss road. E first yarn about how situation for kontri dey im shoulder before im enta how babe suppose dey whine for im bodi no waste im time.

Spaceship Jocelyn: While dis gbedu really show di tin im dey try do with afro-trap music, e also show say true-true, e fit dey im mind to go international. Im tok about how im wan dey for im zone and also dey humble-brag for wetin im don get.