Promise Isaac, wey bin captain Nigeria to di 2008 Olympic silver medal and score 79 goals inside 11 professional seasons for Turkey, die afta im collapse for im apartment gym inside Austin, Texas, authorities tok Thursday.

Isaac live for 31 years. Isaac bin dey play for di Austin Bold of di United State League (wey be lower football league for Western America) and di team say im die on Wednesday night.

Police say authorities bin receive call to hear report say pesin die for di crib wey Isaac dey live but further details bin no dey available.

Austin Bold owner Bobby Epstein say Isaac collapse fom im apartment gym and dem no suspect foul play.

Isaac play for Nigeria during di 2005 World Youth Championship and captain di Under-23 national team wey lost di 2008 Olympic final 1-0 to Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Promise Isaac also appear inside three matches for Nigeria senior national team.

Fifa and Nigeria Football Federation dey morn im death.

We are sad to hear of the sudden demise of former @NGSuperEagles forward, Isaac Promise. Promise was captain of the Beijing Olympics' Eagles squad that won silver. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. May his soul Rest In Peace, Amen. pic.twitter.com/R7o5rLVdTr — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) October 3, 2019