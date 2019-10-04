Image copyright EFCC Image example EFCC officer (Right) dey look Clement Illoh(Left) afta court ruling.

Nigeria Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) don win case for high court to send former Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Clement Onubuogu Illoh, to five years in prison for a N14.1 million mago-mago.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court wey dey for Ikeja, Lagos na im sama dis sentence.

Na for October 16, 2017 EFCC bin carri oga Illoh go court on top three-count charge wey get to do wit stealing through conversion of property, conversion and hiding about N14.1 million.

Oga Illoh, na im bin dey in charge to supervise some programmes like di Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P).

But dem accuse am say im use e personal company and friends own take carry wayo contract give imsef.

One of di accuse say Clement Illoh, a.k.a Clement & Bob Associate, on or about 28th January, 2015 convert di sum of N14, 176, 000.00 from Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to im own wen im be Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Di former permanent secretary plead say e no dey guilty to di charges against am, and dis come set di stage for im trial.

EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, tell di court say oga Illoh transfer public funds of N14, 176,000.00 from NIMASA to im company, Clement& Bob Associate's account for personal use, instead of giving di money to NIMASA.

During di final judgement, di Judge tok say di action of oga Illoh dey against di financial law and e show say im no obey di law.

Justice Taiwo say im dey guilty of counts one and two and sentence am to five years imprisonment on top both counts without any option of fine.

Di Judge say im no dey guilty of count three "because im no hide di stolen funds."