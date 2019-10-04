Image copyright Sahara Reporters Image example Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare for court on Monday

Federal High Court for Abuja don grant #RevolutionNow protest convener, Omoyele Sowore bail.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu give di order on Friday as she rule on di bail application of Sowore and im co-defendant Olawale Bakare.

Sowore and Bakare bin appear for court on Monday before di judge on seven count charge wey also include say im conspire to commit treason and money laundering.

Di judge bin move di date to decide di bail to Friday afta she listen to di prosecutor and defendant lawyers.

As court resume on Friday, Justice Ojukwu give Sowore bail of of N100 million and im go provide two guarantors wey go bring di same amount.

She tell Sowore wey also be di publisher of Sahara Reporters say, e no fit tok to tori pipo and e no go fit travel out of Abuja.

Di judge also order Bakare to pay N50 million as part of im bail condition and im too no suppose travel outside Osogbo, Osun State.