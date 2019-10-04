Image copyright Chris Anu/Facebook

Chris Anu, deh communication secretary for Southern Cameroon leaders say for free 333 out about 3000 Anglophones for prisons dem no make any sense.

Cameroon President Paul Biya for number three day for October order military court for stop cases dem for Anglophone prisoners weh deh nova judge dem for small crimes weh deh get connection for Anglophone crisis.

But Chris Anu for live broadcast for ABC Amba TV, ask if president Biya di expect make kontri pipo jump, dance go drink beer say e free 333 prisoners.

"Weti bi 333 wen over 3000 Anglophones dem dey for prisons afta deh kidnap dem put for prisons dem for deh whole kontri", Chris Anu ask.

From President Biya e announce, na only de pipo weh deh still get case for court and for small crimes dem go get freedom. Dis mean say separatist leader Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and e kombi dem go remain for ngata.

Chris Anu say president Biya only wan safe face for last day for dialogue weh e bi don fail, na deh reason dat for e action.

"If e wan show say e ready for find solution for Anglophone crisis, make e free all man weh e dey for prison for seka de crisis", Chris Anu tok.

Barrister Nicodemus Amungwa say na minister for justice bin suppose signal attorney general for free de prisoners.

E say e bad for violate law di show president Biya laik fada Christmas weh e di free prisoners.

"Goment di play politics with legal system and dis di show international community how deh di use'am as remote control and courts dem no bi independent", Barrister Amungwa tok.

For social media, kontri pipo tok dia own for dis president Biya e order say make deh free de prisoners.