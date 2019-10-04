Image copyright National Dialogue/Facebook Image example Dion Ngute Joseph di Cameroon Prime Minister open national dialogue

Cameroon national dialogue don propose say make deh give Anglophone regions special status as e dey for section 62 (2) for Constitution.

Cameroon Constitution say deh fit consider specific tins dem for some regions for how bi organised and how deh di function.

Na for number 10 day for September weh President Biya order make prime minister Dion Ngute Joseph, hold national dialogue and before de dialogue finish e tell military court for stop cases for pipo weh eh nova judge dem.

Afta five days, dis big proposal weh e komot from dialogue if deh put'am for practice e go fit helep pipo for de two regions some kontri pipo tok, but e no bi clear how e work.

But one separatist leader, Chris Anu, Communication secretary for southern Cameroon leaders say deh no wan de special status laik beggars but dia own kontri.

Apart for de special status for Anglophone regions, de dialogue propose say make deh put bilingualism for all sectors, equal access to public service and security forces, translate legal documents and publication for two languages, upgrade common law bench for Supreme Court.

Deh also propose make goment free all prisoners, helep refugees for kam back, count IDPs check dia needs, give dem resettlement kit, build areas weh conflict affect.

De high point for dialogue na over 20 former fighters, weh deh decide for drop dia guns repent as dialogue end.

"We kam say we bi sorry we bi your pikin dem and we don sin but we thank God say we don understand we sef beta. E say make deh say make deh put dialogue for practice", former fighter tok.

Pipo from abroad, diaspora give FCFA 2.7m for helep for develop kontri as deh no wan bi laik de wan weh e dey for social media.