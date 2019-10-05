Nigeria/South Africa go give 10 years visa to businessmen and academics

Image copyright Twitter Image example President Cyril Ramaphosa meet President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria and South Africa don reach one agreement to issue 10-year visas to businessmen, academics and pipo wey dey travel well-well.

Di two kontries do dis agreement afta dem successfully finish di 9th Bi-National Commission of South Africa and Nigeria meeting inside Pretoria, South Africa.

According to statement from Nigeria goment, na both di president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa be di chairmo for di meeting wey dem reach dis agreement.

Di statement add say dis na di first time both presidents go preside since dem promote di Bi-National Commission to di o the level of heads of state.

Goment say dem take dis decision to encourage more pipo to pipo contact among citizens of di two kontries and also help make di socio-cultural, economic and political relationship strong well-well.

During di meeting, di two presidents also agree to give early warning signals to stop violence before e spread and consider di need to share more intelligence plus promote strong partnership for security mata.

Both kontries also agree to re-bring back di consular forum, dat na one kind arrangement where di two goment go dey meet everytime, at least twice in one year, to discuss di welfare of citizens.

Afta everi-everi, Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, come sign di minutes of di 9th session of di Bi-National Commission.