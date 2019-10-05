Image copyright Maurice Kamto Facebook

Opposition Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM party leader Maurice Kamto and e supporters dey among de 90 pipo weh president Biya order military court for stop dia case.

For number four day for October for evening taim weh president Biya order military court for stop case for political party leader and e supporters.

For short message president Biya say e don decide for stop de case against political parties especially CRM.

Na so de also free Michelle Ndoki, Penda Ekoka, and oda big pipo for CRM.

Plenti supporter glad deh go welcome Kamto and e supporters for front military court today.

Deh arrest Maurice Kamto and e kombi dem for January as deh organise white march for kwestion 2018 election results and deh spend eight moon for prison.

Maurice Kamto start fight afta constitutional council declare president Biya winner for 2018 president elections.

Kamto weh na also candidate declare say na yi win and e start organise white march for contest de election and na so deh arrest e and e kombi dem put'am for ngata.

Kamto and e kombi dem bin suppose appear for court for number eight day for October before president Biya order make deh free dem.

French paper Jeune Afrique say de free Maurice Kamto afta strong discussion, but e no bi clear weti deh gree.

Many rights groups laik Amnesty International bin don say e no fain for arrest political rivals.