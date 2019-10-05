Di #BringBackOurGirls group don mark di 2,000 days since Boko Haram kidnap 276 Chibok School girls for April 2014.

Members of di group bin gada for Unity Fountain, Abuja to para ontop how goment neva still fit rescue di remaining 112 of di Chibok girls wey still dey Boko Haram hand.

Dem bin arrange school sanda wey cari names of all di girls wey still dey Boko Haram hand to remind goment of di pain wey di school girls dey face.

For 14 April 2014, Boko Haram militants bin attack one goment secondary boarding school for Chibok, Borno state north east Nigeria, kidnap 276 girls wey bin dey prepare for exam.

About 57 of di girls bin escape and for October 2016, wit di help of International Red Cross dem release 21 girls afta plenti talk-talk between Nigeria goment and di militant group.

For May 2017, dem release another 82 girls, e come remain 112 girls for di hand of Boko Haram.

Di kidnap of di Chibok girls bin raise plenti dust for different parts of di world wit di #BringBackOurGirls and members of di group say dem no go stop to advocate for di release of di girls until all of dem get dia freedom.