Image copyright Getty Images Image example Israel Adesanya win UFC middleweight Championship

Nigerian-born/New Zealand fighter, Israel Adesanya AKA "Last Stylebender" don dethrone UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker afta e beat am for di Ultimate Fighting Championship wey happun for Marvel Stadium for Melbourne, Australia on Sunday.

For di UFC243 mixed martial arts edition of kick boxing fight, Adesanya become di new UFC champion as e knock out im opponent for di second round of dia fight.

Adesanya knock Whittaker out with 3:33 win fin front of ova 57,00 pipo wey dey di stadium.

Dis win make am move to 18-0 record for im boxing career as e become UFC middleweight champion.

"I bin dey bleed for nose but now I don make am bleed for nose " Adesanya tell UFC commentator Jon Anik for one interview afta im win di fight.

"E troway everything we dey expected. We get everything from im Plan A, Plan B, Plan C. We get everything up to Plan Z."

Wen di fight start Whittaker bin get upper hand as im carry heavy punch dey blow Adesanya for head but as di fight dey go on, Adesanya come do im own back and beat Whittaker.

Di way Israel Adesanya dey popular all ova di world surprise pipo, im eplode enta di global MMA scene only last year afta e come di UFC wit undefeated 11-0 record.

E come still continue to get six successive wins inside di octagon, togeda with im win over Kelvin Gastelum for UFC 236 in April wey make am get di interim middleweight title for di Fight of di Year contender inside Atlanta.