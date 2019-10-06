One judge for Thailand don shoot imself for courtroom afta im deliver one speech against di kontri justice system and call for all judgement to dey fair.

Kanakorn Pianchana bin give judgement on friday say five Muslim men wey dem accuse of murder no dey guilty before im call for beta judiciary system.

Oga Pianchana come read one legal oath, bring out pistol and hoot imsef for chest.

But e no die because dem sharpely rush am go hospital, wia e dey recover from di gunshot wound and report say e dey stable condition.

Wetin truly happun for court?

Di judge dey work for Yala court for di south of Thailand, wia militant dey woryy well-well

Afta im judge say di five men no dey guilty of murder and firearms offences, e come tok to everi body for di court room and pour out im mind, plus even broadcast di tok live for Facebook.

"You need clear and correct evidence to punish anybody. So if you no dey sure, no punish dem," e tok.

"I no tok say di five pipo no commit di crime, dem fit do am."

"But di judicial process need to dey clear and truthful... to punish di wrong pipo go make dem scapegoats."

Di Facebook live come later stop but pipo for court say di judge read out legal oath in front of di former Thai king foto before im comot gun shoot imself.

Why di Judge try to kill imsef?

E no dey clear why Judge Pianchana wan kill imsef.

Suriyan Hongvilai, di tok tok persin for judiciary pipo tok give AFP tori pipo say na "personal stress" cause am.

But local tori pipo tok say e fit be say di judge dey refer to di recent case wey im just judge finish.

One statement wey dem believe say di judge post for facebook before e shoot imsef suggest say some strong power dey pressure am to judge say di five men dey guilty upon say proof no dey.

"If I no fit keep my oath of office, I go prefer to die with honour." di judge tok.