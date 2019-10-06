BBNaija 2019 finals: Some former housemate say Mike or Mercy fit win

Image copyright Instagram

Finally di fourth season of di Big Brother Naija reality TV show wey bin start on di 30 June 2019 go end today afta three months wey about 26 housemates stay di big brother house.

Among di five house mate; Mercy,MikeFrodd, Seyi, and Omashola wey remain for di house, na only one of dem go win di N60m ogbonge prize money.

Cindy, Elozonam, Diane and Ike wey dey among di recent housemate wey just leave di big brother house, tell BBC Pidgin say dem expect either Mike or Mercy go win di prize.

"I feel say with wetin dey ground (dat na number of fans), Mercy fit win. I really want female to win but I dey wish everi body luck." Cindy tok

Ike wey bin close friend to Mercy and Mike wen im bin dey house tok say "I think say na either Mike or Mercy go win."

While Diana tok say na either Mike or Mercy but na mercy all di way.

Elozonam also yan di same tin say im feel say na Mike or Mercy get strong chance to win but add say Mercy dey stronger.

Di organizers of di reality show put for dia twitter handle say today finale event go full with plenti stars wey go climb di stage like Tiwa Savage, Patoranking and MI Abaga.

As e be so, fans of di five final housemates still get hope say one of dia favourite na go win even if di former housemate no mention dia names.