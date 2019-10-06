BBNaija 2019 finals: Mercy na di first woman Big Brother Naija winner
Las las Mercy Eke don win di fourth season of di Big Brother Naija reality TV show.
Afta plenty drama, romance plus fighi fight, inside three months, Mercy ova take Mike wit 41 per cent to win di Big Brother Naija reality TV show.
Frood, Seyi and Omashola chop evicted on Sunday night before dem announce di winner.
- BBNaija 2019 finals: Some former housemate say Mike or Mercy fit win
- Tacha apologise, 'take full responsibility for her actions'
Di show wey begin on June 30 wit 26 housemates bin get three pipo wey become last pipo standing di contest for di winning price on October 6.
Mercy go pack 60 million naira waka comot from di house.
23 house mates chop eviction, Tacha chop disqualification in all.