Image copyright Mercy Eke Image example Mercy Eke go be di first woma BigBrother Naija

Las las Mercy Eke don win di fourth season of di Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Afta plenty drama, romance plus fighi fight, inside three months, Mercy ova take Mike wit 41 per cent to win di Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Frood, Seyi and Omashola chop evicted on Sunday night before dem announce di winner.

Di show wey begin on June 30 wit 26 housemates bin get three pipo wey become last pipo standing di contest for di winning price on October 6.

Mercy go pack 60 million naira waka comot from di house.

23 house mates chop eviction, Tacha chop disqualification in all.