Big Brother Naija don become important part of di Nigeria society as pipo don do pass normal to carri di mata for head - even wen all dem be na just fans.

Even though most of di fans of di show dey use dia money vote for dia favourite contestant, some of dem dey go further to spend dia money in support of dia favourite contestants.

Tori don comot of some 'super fans' wey put big money down to encourage oda fans to vote for dia pesin inside di Big Brother house.

One example na di rumour wey comot for 2018 afta Teddy A comot from di house say fans wan donate N45 million to am as 'no too tink am money'.

See different oda times wey pipo don use dia money take support Big Brother contestants - wey dem no even sabi before di show.

Bobrisky

Bobrisky, di popular Nigerian cross-dresser dey always make headlines for how im dey support housemates wey dey Big Brother. From Tboss for 2017 to Nina for 2018 and Tacha for 2019, tori be say Bobrisky dey carri big money support housemates during and even after di competition. For one of her Instagram post, she reveal say she send Tacha money afta dem disqualify am.

Kehinde Oloyede

For 2017, di popular businessman tok say im go give brand new car to di pesin wey vote pass for Efe - wey be housemate. Im share di news on top social media dat year and many local tori pipo carry di news.

MC Galaxy

For 2018, MC Galaxy donate N300,000 to help fans of 2018 contestant, Nina Ivy vote for the competition. Im share discreenshot for im Instagram page and im dey among major popular pipo wey support am dat year.

Fans give Cee-C 2 million naira

After Cee-C carry 1st runner up for di Big Brother Naija show for 2018, fans receive cheque of 2 million naira from her fans as she return Nigeria from South Africa. She also get iPhoneX from some of her supporters.

GoFundMe for Tacha

Image copyright Other

Tacha na one of di controversial contestants wey dey di Big Brother Naija house dis year and as dem disqualify am. E be like say di mata do her fans strong tin.

In fact, one fan open GoFundme page for am, as means to get di money wey she suppose win. Di goal na to raise 100 thousand euros for am and right now dem don raise close to 1,500 euros since dem start di page for 27 September.