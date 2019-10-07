Di hashtag #SexForGrades dey trend ontop Twitter for Nigeria and Ghana afta di investigation by BBC Africa Eye wey expose sexual harassment of university students by lecturers comot on Monday.

Di tori torchlight universities for di two West African kontries and students - both current and past don dey reveal shocking tins wey dem either face or hear say anoda pesin face.

Di sex for grades documentary show wetin dey happun for dark inside two big academic institutions, di University of Lagos (UNILAG) and di University of Ghana.

E show video footage of undercover female reporters wey face sexul harrasment for di hand of senior lecturers for dis schools and how one of dem reveal say many oda lecturers like am dey do dat kain tin.

Di full documentary go premiere for BBC Africa YouTube channel for 18:00 GMT.

Pipo from Nigerian and Ghana dey respond

I didn't even know I was crying until the video ended. This was my reality for 4 years with over 10 different lecturers. Thank you @bbcafrica

and especially @kikimordi for doing work to make sure the cycle stops with us.

This is brilliant work.



This is brilliant work.



https://t.co/wxtEPoeZd2 — Mr. Boneoff (@efzia) October 7, 2019

I just found out that Dr Boniface Igbeneghu the serial abuser and pastor from Unilag is part of the board of trustees for The Adekunle Child @Tacfng. An NGO for vulnerable children. #SexForGrades — Ugonnia (@AustinYugo) October 7, 2019

That Lady that posed as a student to burst the lecturer in the #Sexforgrades BBC documentary deserves an Oscar.She should be declared a National Treasure.The stories coming out of our ivory towers will break your hearts.God bless that lady & BBC for daring to take this on. — Mazi (@matthewamad) October 7, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @ChiomaChuka I remember the lecturer (first degree) who failed me on a course I loved so much I still reference till today. I knew that wasn't my score. My friends knew it too.



When I went to him to dispute the result, he said, "so now I finally have your attention."#SexForGrades — Chioma Agwuegbo (@ChiomaChuka) October 7, 2019