#SexForGrades; Pipo dey tok about dia experience, wetin dem don hear

  • 7 October 2019
Sex of grades documentary

Di hashtag #SexForGrades dey trend ontop Twitter for Nigeria and Ghana afta di investigation by BBC Africa Eye wey expose sexual harassment of university students by lecturers comot on Monday.

Di tori torchlight universities for di two West African kontries and students - both current and past don dey reveal shocking tins wey dem either face or hear say anoda pesin face.

Di sex for grades documentary show wetin dey happun for dark inside two big academic institutions, di University of Lagos (UNILAG) and di University of Ghana.

E show video footage of undercover female reporters wey face sexul harrasment for di hand of senior lecturers for dis schools and how one of dem reveal say many oda lecturers like am dey do dat kain tin.

Di full documentary go premiere for BBC Africa YouTube channel for 18:00 GMT.

Pipo from Nigerian and Ghana dey respond

