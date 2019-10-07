Image example Mallam Adamu Makoda for wia e dey sleep, e dey use cane because leg dey pain am

Monday 7 October na UN world Habitat Day and na day wey United Nations set aside for di world to reflect on homeless pipo across di world and dia right to get house wey dem go stay in.

46 year old Adamu Makoda wey dey stay Kano, northwest Nigeria dey among millions of homeless pipo across di kontri and e tell BBC say to dey homeless na di worst tin wey pesin fit face.

"See wia I dey sleep for di past five years because I no fit rent house since after my meat business crumble, to dey homeless na di worst tin for my side and I no pray make my enemy face am."

"Make goment help us so that to rent house go dey cheap for homeless pipo. E don tay wey I wan get my own house so I fit go bring my family come my side."

Mallam Makoda also yan say most days e dey wake up with back and body pains because wetin e dey lay for ground no dey soft and no dey make am sleep well.

Di father of five say no be like dis im don always dey because when im business dey boom e bin get roof over im head for dat same city five years ago.

Image example If e sleep wake up, im dey put di mat under di table before anoda night reach

"When I first come Kano city I rent one room wey I dey stay na afta my business collapse na im I become homeless."

But wit di rising safety palava wey security challenge wey dey increase all over di kontri, Makoda wonder weda im situation get im own benefit.

In terms of security, Makoda tok say since im begin sleep for street, nobody don come abuse or pursue am.

Homeless inside Lagos: Di pipo wey dey sleep for under bridge

"Dis na area wey be say di pipo know me wella, so I no get problem, na here I bin dey do my meat business before, so security issue no be problem."

Statistics show say millions of Nigerians dey homeless and pipo like that go dey hope say one day one day dia situation go change for di beta.