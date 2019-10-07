Image copyright Getty Images

Some members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for Nigeria don break comot to form dia own union wey dem call Congress of University Academics (CONUA).

Di National Coordinator of CONUA, Niyi Sumonu say dem do tire for di way ASUU dey do tins, an say dia joinbodi go address di challenges wey Nigerian Universities dey face like strike and unstable academic calendar.

But all dat fit happun only if dem get goment approval, something wey Sumonu say dem don already apply for.

"We don apply to di Ministry of Labour and Employment for registration, no be Ministry of Education," tok Sumonu wey be lecturer for Obafemi Awolowo University.

On reason why dem break comot from ASUU to form anoda union, di joinbodi National Coordinator tok say leaders of ASUU no get respect for di union constitution and dem no dey represent interest of members.

E tok say if federal goment approve di registration of di new union, e go address some of dis challenges wey Nigerians universities dey face.

Plenty strike wey lecturers dey embark on

Poor standard of education

Dem go provide alternative to academics for universities

Ensure stable academic calendar for universities

Make sure say no be every mata dey turn to strike as na wetin dey obtainable for ASUU.

However, ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, wey follow local tori pipo PUNCH tok say di union no dey aware of any group wey break comot to form joinbodi.

Ogunyemi tok say some vice-chancellors, wey no dey follow ASUU rules na dem dey encourage members of di union in dia schools to rebel.

Image copyright Federal Ministry of Labour Image example ASUU don enta same trouser wit Nigeria goment ontop demands dem want although students na im dey suffer pass wen dem protest

But Sumonu believe say many oda staff from more schools ready to join dem.

For now, na Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State; Kwara State University, Malete; Ambrose Ali University Expoma, Edo State; Federal University, Oye-Ekiti and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife na im be members for di first national stakeholders meeting wey dem organize, Sumonu bin tell BBC Pidgin.

Although im say many others don show interest and go join once dia application for registration don get approval.

He add join say if goment no gree di registration of di new union for one reason or di other as na dia right to associate, dem go follow constitutional provisions and union provisions for di next step.