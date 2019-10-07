Image example Ghana law students dey protest

Law students for Ghana enter de streets top for de capital, Accra dey protest against mass failures wey dey de kontri en legal education.

De demonstrators dey call for massive reforms inside de legal education system for Ghana which dey fail emerging lawyers for de kontri inside.

Only 128 out of 1820 students pass de 2019 Law School Entrance Exams, which be 97 percent failure rate.

De aggrieved students, talk say dis be deliberate attempt by some pipo who wan side line ordinary Ghanaians from entering de legal education.

"Dem for change de system. De system no good, e be boboklat so say many pipo go fit become lawyers den e go better give society," Courage Nobi, aspiring lawyer talk BBC Pidgin.

"Dat sytem wey only rich pipo dema kiddies dey go law school we say we no dey want" he add.

Chief Justice for Ghana, Sophia Akuffo tak say she dey against de mass production of lawyers for Ghana as e dey reduce de quality den standards of de legal profession.

Protestors dey call on Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo make he intervene in de matter den initiate process wey go open up legal education for Ghana.