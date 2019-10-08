Image example Prof. Ransford Gyampo

University of Ghana interdict two Ghanaian lecturers afta BBC expose dem for documentary inside as dem dey conn undercover girls for sex.

Dem release press statement take announce dema decision after initial position say dem no see any evidence of sexual harassment.

De statement wey Stella A. Amoa sign talk sey "de Business and Executive Committee of de University take decision to interdict Prof. Ransford Gyampo den Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor, de two lecturers wey feature for de documentary make e allow further investigation into the matter."

Image example Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor

Based on de University regulations, dem go invite de two lecturers to dema Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee in de next few days make dem assist plus investigations on de BBC documentary.

BBC Pidgin do collabo wit BBC Africa Eye to investigate how students dey face sexual harassment by lecturers for some of di ogbonge universities for West Africa.

Di investigate wey dem use secret filming do, show video evidence of how some of di lecturers dey sexually abuse students.

Sexual harassment na sometin wey plenti female students dey go through year in, year out for lecturers hand inside universities and e don dey happen for many years.