Image copyright Twitter/@BashirAhmaad

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari go present di 2020 spend moni plan, budget proposal give di National Assembly today.

Di president go make di presentation for di House of Representatives Chambers.

Di budget presentation ceremony dey ontop schedule to start by 2pm on Tuesday.

On Monday, di Federal Executive Council hold Extra-ordinary meeting to put finishing touches to di proposal wey di president go present give di national assembly.

President Buhari bin don forward di 2020 Medium Term plan document, di Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) give di Senate lastw eek Wednesday.

According to tori, authorities don beef up security for di national assembly and tori pipo, security agents and staff wey go dey on duty for di ceremony do special accreditation.