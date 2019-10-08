Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis goment afta deh elect e for rule for anoda seven year

Human Rights Watch, di still worry for de way Cameroon goment di free some political activists wit opposite ideas laik kamto and e kombi dem, den di arrest odas.

De rights group react as goment free Cameroon Renaissance Movement leader, Maurice Kamto, e mimbas and supporters afta deh make over eight moons for prison for seka say deh organise match.

Central African boss, Lewis Mudge say good as goment free Maurice Kamto, e mimbas and supporters but say deh no bi first get for arrest dem.

"Goment get for show say e di change, stop for arrest, torture, lock and keep pipo wit opposite ideas from family and lawyers", de rights group tok.

Hrw di worry say goment nova ready for change as deh still di arrest political activists lock dem.

De rights group give example wit some tok-tok Islamic book pesin, Abdul Karim weh e disappear and deh see e five days afta for 'goment torture centre', state defence secretariat, SED afta de no allow e for see lawyers.

Deh finally see e for SED afta five day for number 30 day for September, wit accuse for terrorism act, say e di sponsor terrorism and secession.

No bi only hrw di worry about situation for Cameroon.Afta president Biya free Kamto and odas, UN boss, Antonio Guterres say ,"Make Cameroon authorities continue for take measures for build confidence and reconcile kontri pipo".

Also American Embassy wish, "make goment take more measures afta national dialogue for bring peace for Northwest and Southwest regions".