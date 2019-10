Chairperson of de anti-sexual harassment committee for University of Ghana, Margaret Amoakohene talk say de BBC Africa Eye documentary no show any evidence say lecturers sleep plus students sake of grades.

"If you check de transcript dem add, you go see say no evidence of sex for grades dey" Margaret Amoakohene talk Accra-based Citi FM.

"De lecturers misbehave wey dema behaviour be unacceptable but nothing dey show sex for grades," she add.

After one year of investigation de BBC Africa Eye team expose two Ghanaian University lecturers, Political Science lecturer, Professor Ransford Gyampo den Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor who dey plus lecturer at the College of Education.

De BBC send undercover journalists who check dema body like students den catch de lecturers for camera top as dem dey conn de girls make dem chop dem. University of Ghana say dem no find any evidence of sex for grades for BBC documentary wey drop on sex misconduct for West African Universities.