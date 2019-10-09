Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tammy Abraham make im England debut against Germany for 2017

Euro 2020 qualifier: Czech Republic v England Venue: Sinobo Stadium, Prague Date: Friday 11 October, 7:45pm Coverage: Full live text commentary dey BBC Sport online, BBC Sport app

Tammy Abraham say England ready to waka comot di stadium if dem experience racist abuse during dia Euro 2020 qualifiers dis week.

England go face di Czech Republic on Friday and play Bulgaria on Monday inside stadium wey dem no go fully open because of racist behaviour from fans for June.

"If e happun to anyone of us, e happun to all of us," Abraham bin tok.

"Harry Kane even chook mouth say if di team no happy, or one of our player no happy, we go all comot field togeda."

Uefa bin order say make dem no fully open di Bulgaria national stadium afta racist behaviour wey dia fans show for Euro 2020 qualifying games against di Czech Republic and Kosovo for June.

For August, Bulgaria clubs PFC Levski Sofia and PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv chop Uefa punishment for racism during Europa League games.

Uefa three-step rule for racial abuse dey end wit officials cancelling match if announcements inside stadium no stop di problem.

"If e happun and warning don sound comot for di stadium, and e come happun again, we go need to decide as one team and wit di staff," Abraham bin tok.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold agree say make di team follow protocol but tok join say: "If e too much, we fit change our mind.

"Na team decision, one wey we need to make. E no mata if one player dey abused or di whole team - na one group we all be.